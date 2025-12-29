Boyfriend Was Trying To Plan An International Trip With His Girlfriend’s Family, But Then They Gave Him A Deadline He Couldn’t Meet

Planning an international trip is difficult when you are doing it on your own, but when you have to coordinate with a group, it can seem impossible, especially if you are on a budget and young.

What would you do if you were invited on an international trip with your girlfriend’s family, but they wouldn’t give you the details of the trip when you asked, making it hard to plan for yourself.

That is the situation that the boyfriend in this story is in, so when he finally got the details, he couldn’t get the money together, which upset some people in the family.

AITA for delaying the booking of a trip, and causing airfares to go up due to that. I (18M) was involved in the planning for a holiday to go to Europe in December of this year with my girlfriend’s family, which includes her, her mother and my best friend.

This would be an amazing trip.

My girlfriend and my best friend both obviously really wanted me to go, so I was invited. When I was invited, it was around May of this year I tried to encourage the planning process by asking everyone to sit down and discuss the trip (as it’s a long, complex international trip) but nothing came of it. I kept asking, as I needed to get some form of budget for my mum.

An international trip can be very expensive.

I was unable to afford the trip by myself of course, as I am 18 and work a part time job and didn’t have that long to save. I was unable to get that budget, despite my asking, as my girlfriends mum just wouldn’t sit down with us and try to book it.

Having a passport is important no matter what.

Because of this, I was doubtful the trip would go ahead, however I still went out and got my passport. As the months went by, and it got closer to December, I kept asking again and again for a budget, as my mum needed one in order to organize her finances.

What? This is impossible for many people.

When it got to October, my Girlfriend’s mum kind of freaked out and realized she needed to book immediately, and gave me a deadline of one day to pay for everything. I did not meet this deadline. I could pay for the airfares, but since there was no budget still for the accommodation while in Europe, my mum was hesitant.

Why are they putting everything off to the last minute?

The length of the holiday was extremely long, which wasn’t communicated to me, and I was still unable to get a budget and was told to just calculate the average room price. I communicated that I would be unable to afford it, and was trying to figure something out so that I could go with my mum, who was away internationally for work.

Communication is definitely not her strong suit.

Then, my girlfriends mum realized that it was too expensive, and then shortened the holiday significantly, without telling me. She then told me I would have to contact the travel agent myself to tell her if I could come, because apparently everything was booked.

That is generous of them, I suppose.

My girlfriend and my best friend, still really wanting me to come tried to use their inheritance money to pay for me, so that me and my mum could pay it back. I then contacted the travel agent and told her I could come, and she said that was no issue and that nothing was booked.

I can’t blame him.

Although I really wanted to come, I was uncomfortable with borrowing money from my friend and girlfriend, so I understand why my girlfriend’s mum was completely against it, and thus that didn’t go ahead. During all of this time that I was trying to figure out if I could come, which was around 3-5 days post deadline, the airfares went up significantly as it was very close to December, and now my girlfriends mum is upset with me, and is trying to ban me from housesitting for them while they’re away.

Why is the mom upset with him? It makes no sense.

My best friend and girlfriend are on my side, but their mother doesn’t want to talk to them and is just ignoring them basically. I feel bad that the prices went up, but I feel like it’s not my fault as I tried to book earlier. AITA?

It seems like he was doing all that he could to get his part of the trip planned, but nobody would give him information. He was in an impossible situation.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I think this commenter is spot on.

Girlfriend’s mom was intentionally making things difficult.

None of it was his fault.

Sadly, this seems spot on.

I agree with this commenter.

How can she possibly blame him?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.