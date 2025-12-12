Head Cheesemaker Was Forced To Report To A Nepo Baby Supervisor, So A Major Quality Issue Went Unnoticed And Management Still Blamed Him For It

Cheesemakers rely on precision and consistency to keep products safe and delicious.

So when one self-respecting cheesemaker was forced to report to the owner’s inexperienced teenaged son instead of someone competent, food safety standards started to go by the wayside.

Soon, a small problem grows into a major issue when the business owner finally realizes this cheesemaker was right all along.

Read on for the full story!

I now have a younger supervisor, with less experience, you want me to keep informed? You got it So another one from the cheesemaking job I had. Being that it was a family business for them, the whole family worked in various jobs around the farm. While I was the head cheesemaker, the youngest son was the one the family wanted to take over my job at some point.

The two worked together well enough for a while.

So as he was school age, I trained him sometimes for his work experience so he could eventually fill in when I was sick of management and left. Now, I had been daily reporting to my manager (the mother), and they wanted a bit of change.

This change only managed to make this cheesemaker’s day-to-day work even worse.

The kid was out of school and working on the farm and plant more now. So he was instituted as a “supervisor” in the plant. Literally, to keep an eye on me and my speedy work. It was a pain in the ***, as he would go home after work and nitpick that I was doing something wrong, or this and that.

This cheesemaker personally didn’t believe the teen deserved this position.

Let me reiterate that I trained him and had a few years’ experience, and this guy was 17. So I was reporting to my manager, and she said finally, “You can just tell my son the problems instead of me.” I mentioned that he’s a kid, she’s the owner, and we are dealing with a pricey food product. She insisted, so cue compliance.

When the cheesemaker noticed a big issue in quality, he reported it to the teen.

We started to find some black specks. Nothing major, but a little bit of our impellors for mixing or something was breaking down. I told the “supervisor” about it, and we started to look for the cause. For about two weeks we had this issue on and off, and neither me nor him could find anything.

The cheesemaker trusted this supervisor to follow through with this report, but that isn’t what ended up happening.

I was under the full impression that he was telling his mom about this, as I was supposed to report to him now, and they lived together. Well, after about three weeks of this occasional issue, I just happened to casually mention to my manager that we haven’t found the cause of the specks yet.

You can guess who actually got the blame.

She freaked out at me. She had not heard a peep about a quality issue with the cheese, no one had told her, and how dare I not mention it to her. I referred back to her kid being my “supervisor” and that I was supposed to tell him.

But the business owner refused to listen.

She was pretty peeved, and I got reamed out for following her instructions. That was more or less the straw that broke the camel’s back, and I left to do my own thing. Their cheese isn’t as good as mine was now.

