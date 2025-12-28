HR Manager Asked Employee Why She Didn’t Get Her Braces Off, So She Overshared And Told Her She Couldn’t Afford $500 On Her $15/Hour Wage

Fewer interactions are more cringe than HR personnel attempting to act like they want to help you.

What would you do if your Manager totally crossed the line? One girl shared exactly how she combatted this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

My hr manager asked me why I haven’t gotten my braces off when it’s 500$ and I make 15$ an hour My HR manger was helping me set up my health insurance, and she asks me: “Is that a new phone?” I said yes, and she instantly gets on me, and asks why I haven’t gotten my braces off.

That’s a wild stretch.

Yeah, how do I not suddenly have a 200k salary to afford everything? I instantly hit her with, “I got it for free because my old phone was 6 years old and it was an upgrade” and told her that my dad pays my phone bill because I don’t make enough.

Not that it’s any of her business!

Also, that I had to put 5k into my old car because it sucks. I also added that I was living with my mom at age 24 because rent around me is $1800.

A common problem everywhere.

Now, you don’t need to be a mathematician to know $15 an hour is nowhere near enough to afford that. She got quiet. Funny how that works right?

You could probably hear a pin drop.

It’s almost as if I can’t afford anything! Yet they think I can with my $15 an hour slave wage. These HR people never fail to amuse me.

People are increasingly learning that HR is not your friend. Let’s see if Reddit agrees with this rhetoric.

Many felt that she should pull an Uno Reverse.

And expressed frustration at the HR lady’s assumptions.

Also her lack of tact.

One person pointed out how common these misunderstandings tend to be.

Whatever happened to “human” being a part of HR?

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.