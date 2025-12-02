Her Husband Screams When He Sneezes, And She Really Wants Him To Learn To Stop Doing That

Imagine being married to someone who made a screaming sound every time they sneezed. Would you figure that’s involuntary and not comment on it, or would you assume they can control it?

AITAH for asking my husband not to sneeze like that? My husband has always been a loud sneezer in the 17 years we’ve been married. Recently he’s begun screaming while he sneezes when before he had been making a loud yell-shout. I have brought it up casually that he’s really loud when he sneezes and is it really necessary? He says he can’t help it.

Last night I was in bed with a headache right around the start of bedtime. He came in to use our bathroom and did one of his scream-sneezes. I said “please don’t sneeze like that. I have a bad headache.” (he didn’t know about my headache). He became upset and said it’s involuntary and he can’t help it. He very sarcastically said, “I’m sorry for sneezing.”

A few minutes later he came to my bedside and asked me to open my hand. He put a folded up square of toilet paper in my hand and said, “I’ll stop bothering you with my involuntary sneezing if you will stop voluntarily leaving period blood under the toilet seat. So will you go clean that up right now? Or should I do that for you?” I told him that I thought I had cleaned up after myself earlier. (Earlier I had asked him to bring me a new tub of Clorox wipes when I was on the toilet, and I cleaned up with that.) He then said “I’m really offended because I apologized for my sneezing and you didn’t acknowledge it.” He then took his pillows and blankets and slept in the extra bed.

This morning he said he was sorry for “getting snippy” last night. I haven’t known what to say about it all yet. It’s all so ridiculous. And I’m wondering if I’m out of line for thinking that SCREAMING while sneezing is not necessary? He didn’t used to do this. I’m not saying that he has to stop or control the actual sneezing part.

This woman’s husband used to do the same thing.

Another person learned to stop doing this.

This loud sneezer has a good recommendation to muffle the sound.

Nobody thinks his loud sneezes are acceptable.

If he really wanted to muffle his sneezes, he would.

