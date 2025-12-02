Her Manager Cut Her Hours And Refused To Give Her More, So She Quickly Found A New Job And Left The Manager Short Staffed And Upset

People go to work for one main reason, to make money, and when a manager cuts your hours, that means you can’t make enough money.

What would you do if your manager cut your hours and said there was nothing they can do about it?

That is what happened to the top salesgirl in this story, so she spent her free time applying for other jobs, and quickly got one, leaving her manager short staffed.

Manager cut my hours? I’ll leave you with one less employee This isn’t a very revengeful story but to me I am proud of myself.

I worked front desk in a small business for a sales job selling memberships to clients. I had consistently been one of the top salesgirls there for a full year, we had only 4 other girls who worked the desk with me.

It’s important to note that in a month they had started to implement very strict rules they never had when I started. I had specifically told my manager I would be taking time off school to work that job 30+ hours a week.

All was great the first month as I took time off school and I was making the money I needed. Sales were rough for everyone that month and only one person got above 15% conversion, but every sales person knows that sometimes that just happens and not to take it too personally.

I noticed at the start of last month that my hours had been completely cut to only 15 hours a week with no communication as to why. 15 hours a week getting paid less than what is minimum wage in most states was as you can imagine a scare, and I immediately reached out to my manager to see if there were any extra shifts I could take. Keep in mind, in the past year no one else wanted to work Sundays. I was the only person who worked Sundays for an entire year.

My manager reached out to me and told me they were implementing this new policy where if you got under 15% conversion rate in a month, you were now on probation, would lose “priority shifts”, and were at risk of losing your position after 2 months. Which it’s important to note they were not in any position to fire any employees as we barely could cover one person a shift as it was.

This was no doubt to scare the front desk into doing better because the business hadn’t been doing well and instead of finding a way to be more successful at getting people to sign up, they were going to punish front desk for always doing what they had asked of us all along. They had it in their head that every single person that walked in that door could afford a $100 a month membership.

They also were very strict about some super shady ways to get people to sign up, like encouraging us to straight up lie to the customer that we had family in the area they were from to create a personal connection. We also were forced to argue back with them at least 3+ times if they said no.

My manager was taking about making makeup and nails required for us, we were required to take pictures on our work iPads of our phones in the back and sign a thing every shift saying we had never touched it, (but I never saw my mangers friends turn in their phones once), there were so many other little things that started making this job so toxic. I had a meeting with my manager and she told me there was absolutely nothing she could do about adding me to new hours. I asked if we could do prioritized shifts based on our overall average and not our month to month one because my average the month before was the highest in the group.

She lied to me and said she didn’t have access to those numbers but I know that’s not true because I had found long ago a way to see that on my employee portal. I started crying when she told me to just focus on the clients because in a year of being there, I felt like I was always focused on clients, doing most of the chore and task list while my manager and coworker showed each other TikTok’s, and I always sold the most gift cards with no recognition.

I was just so incredibly done. My manager promised she’d give me the hours back in October, but it was an empty promise. She told me not to get too stressed about selling memberships with this- which is hilarious because you are telling me my job is on the line based on if I get anyone of any age, job, or background to sign up for a $100 membership. Of course I’m going to be stressed.

I let my anger fuel me into diving into getting a position somewhere else. I applied for maybe 75 positions because I just wanted out of there as soon as possible. One of my friends saw this and got me an interview with a position that paid a ton more, could have me full time, and had an amazing boss and customer service team.

I had an interview with them within a week of my meeting with my manager. I nailed the first interview, got invited back for a second interview where they told me I got the position and told me I could start next week. I signed the offer and immediately drove to my other job to tell my manager I was quitting, and my last day would be the next week.

Apparently, this made her crazy. Not only did I find something better because of their stupid policy and coincidentally would be giving more hours to my coworkers, I sold more memberships than I ever had that week because I was in such a good mood to be leaving. The look on her face was hilarious. On the days she couldn’t get my coworkers to take my Sunday shifts she would have to (again I was the only one to do Sundays for a full year).

She told my coworkers she was so mad I didn’t tell her I was looking for another job, when why would I when you are treating me like this? Anyways I am starting my new position tomorrow and I am so incredibly thrilled to be working with a team that has already done so much to make me feel valued than that job ever did.

