Her Mother Asked Her To Pay For Their Dog’s Expensive Surgery, But This Woman Said No Because She Doesn’t Want More Debt In Her Name

AITA for not paying my moms dogs vet bill My mom and I got a dog when I was around 13. I’m currently 23. My mom, who is currently 49, was always financially responsible for the dog. I never had any obligations, besides feeding, walking, bathing, etc. I went to college in 2020, and then I had even fewer responsibilities since the dog stayed at home with my mom. I graduated in 2023 and now have my own place.

Again, the dog still stays at my mom’s place. She has asked a few times if I wanted to keep the dog at my place, and my answer was always no. I love the dog dearly, but I don’t want the responsibility of caring for him. I’m always away for 10+ hours a day for work.

Recently, the dog developed a form of cancer, and the vet recommended amputation as a solution. This comes with a bill of around $1100 to $1500. My mom doesn’t have the money to pay for it out of pocket and can’t get approved for a loan. She asked me if I could pay the whole thing or let her apply for the loan in my name.

I was dumbfounded that she would even ask me that because I have vehicle payments, student loans, rent, bills, etc. I have also loaned her money personally before, and she hasn’t paid it all back yet. I told her no. I would not be giving her any money. Especially after I had already paid for the original $130 vet bill because she couldn’t afford it.

I also would not let her put even more debt in my name. Since she couldn’t help the dog, she then said that it’s my dog, too. And I should help in any way possible so the dog does not pass away. As an alternative, I made a GoFundMe for her, but it definitely won’t be enough.

I feel terrible not helping treat him because he’s a great dog. But I really don’t want more debt in my name. Or to pay money out of pocket for a treatment that still might not even guarantee he’s cancer-free. This creates a moral dilemma, but I feel stuck since I don’t want to cause any turmoil within my family. AITA?

