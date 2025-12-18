Her Nephew Was Bothering Her Dog, But When She Yelled At Him To Stop, Her Sister Got Mad At Her

Imagine inviting your sister and her son, your nephew, over to your house. If your nephew were playing roughly with your dog, would you stop him, or would you leave the parenting to your sister?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she really didn’t want her nephew to hurt her dog. She spoke up, but she’s wondering if she shouldn’t have.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for yelling at my 2 year old nephew for inappropriate behavior and making him cry? The situation happened at my house. My nephew, quite naughty, is playing bothering my dog, pulling her tail, chasing her, bothering her. I had already gotten nervous, and my sister saw it as something normal or I don’t know, but she didn’t scold her son.

She finally had to speak up.

Seeing that he continued with this behavior, after several warnings, I yelled a very loud “NO!” to make him stop. The scream scared him and he started crying as if there was no tomorrow.

Her sister is mad at her.

Now my sister calls me a mean aunt for scaring her son. And she told me what I did was unacceptable. I just acted on impulse, my dog is my son and I couldn’t stand that situation any longer. AITA?

I don’t think she should invite her sister over to her house anymore if she thinks it’s acceptable to let a little boy hurt a dog.

Reddit was pretty split on if she handled it well or not.

Little kids need to be taught how to be gentle with animals.

