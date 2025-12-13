High Paid Worker Waits For His Next Assignments Until The Boss Doesn’t Like That, So He Has Him Stay Out Of Sight And Now He Has Nothing To Do

Making the most pay for your work or having the highest rank for your work do not mean that your experience and expertise will be maximized.

See why this key worker got bored at his job.

Told not to stand at the supervisor’s desk. Okay.

I ran a machining at a company for a while before they did away with it. They didn’t fire me so I would just help different people on a day to day basis. However, the machine sat at its normal place until we moved to a new building. After the company did away with my machine I would hang at the supervisor’s desk until I was told where to go.

His initiative was not appreciated for some reason.

One day I’m standing there like I do every morning when an office worker comes up. We’ll call her Jane. The supervisor we’ll call Super. This exchange takes place: Jane: we need to find you somewhere else to stand. Me: I stand here so I don’t have to look for the supervisor and he doesn’t have to look for me. Jane kind of huffs and doesn’t say anything else. I thought that was it.

That wasn’t the end of Jane time.

Next day Super: Someone complained that you stand at my desk in the morning. Me: I’m not surprised. Jane said I have to find somewhere else to stand. So it was probably her. Super: I told the office it keeps us from looking for each other and they didn’t seem to care. So from now on when you get here go stand at your machine and I’ll come get you. If I don’t come get you, out of sight out of mind. Understood? Me: Yeah I got it.

So the first week everything was normal I got there about 6:30 A.M. and Super would grab me around 7:15-7:30 A.M. (I started work at 7:00 A.M.)

But now it’s boring (and stupid) again.

The second week things changed. So apparently Super forgot about me after the first week so I would just sit at my desk at the back of the plant and take apart and rebuild the same pieces of the machine over and over again. It got so boring sometimes I would go look for things to do. I know what your thinking “what’s so bad about this.” I was and still am one of the highest paid machine operators there. So they paid me to rebuild pieces for a machine that was not running. All because someone didn’t like the spot I stood in the mornings. I still work there. I run a different machine and I still do as little as possible.

Here is what people are saying.

I wonder how that guy got this job?

LOL. Carry on!

That’s an interesting visual.

I hadn’t even thought of this!

I hope she has a good game on her phone.

So, The Office is actually a documentary?

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.