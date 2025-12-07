High School Student’s Friend Signed Her Up For A Volleyball Tournament Without Her Consent, So She Didn’t Show Up, Stayed Home, And Didn’t Tell Anyone

There is a lot to hate about high school. So many things are unfair and there is nothing you can do about it.

Imagine being a high school student, and your friend signs you up to participate in a contest without even checking with you first. Would you go through with it or refuse to participate?

AITA for not showing up to the school volleyball tournament I was registered for without my consent? I attend a high school where student-organized sports tournaments are a recurring tradition. A few weeks ago, a friend of mine took the liberty of registering a volleyball team and enlisted several of our classmates, including myself. The catch being that I never actually agreed to participate.

I’m not particularly athletic, don’t play volleyball and have precisely zero interest in pretending otherwise. This was certainly common knowledge. I was added to the roster regardless, allegedly as “coach”: of course this was more symbolic than functional. Everyone, including el capitano, knew I wouldn’t be playing. Then, shortly before the event, the very mastermind behind this switched teams and joined the school’s pros. This triggered a chain of others backing out as well, with most of them declaring that they wouldn’t attend school the day of the tourney.

Thus, the consensus was that the team had effectively dissolved – problem seemingly fixed. I stayed home since I was confident in the collective withdrawal. My mum knew I wouldn’t be in school that day (I was officially excused), but she wasn’t aware I had ever been listed as a player in the first place. I figured no one would show any interest since the team seemed defunct anyway.

Plot twist: the same people who had sworn to not attend did show up after all. Even worse, those few who had indeed remained committed from the beginning had mentally prepared for a cancelled match and are now unexpectedly being pushed onto the court unprepared. As for me, I didn’t show up. I wasn’t needed, I wasn’t willing, and honestly, I didn’t want to spend the day justifying a role I never signed up for or agreed to taking. But now I am catching a whiff of passive-aggressive disappointment from the student organizers, as if I violated a whole contract by not sneakily appearing and playing for a team that was supposed to be obsolete the day before.

