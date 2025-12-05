His Boss Has Been Going On And On About No Overtime, So This Field Engineer Hung Up The Phone When He Called Him For Help After Work Hours

Most jobs don’t require employees to work overtime, but others do.

This field service engineer was told by his boss that there is no need for overtime in their field. So when his boss called after 5PM, he immediately hung up the phone.

Read the full story below.

Manager said No OT My boss was fond of saying there was never a reason to be working after 5. If we couldn’t get our job done in 8 hours someone else could. I worked as a field service engineer. We still carried pagers in those days. About 4:50, he paged me. I called from a pay phone. Grumbling to myself that it was so late in the day.

This employee hung up the phone at 5PM on the dot.

He starts to gripe about something. I forget what. Looking at my watch, I see it is 5:00PM on the dot. I hang up the phone, turn off the pager, and head home. Yeah, he was furious. Next mornig I got an earful. All while reminding him about the no OT rule he was so adamant about. It was really worth it.

It’s after work hours, what does the boss expect?

Boss got exactly what he asked for.

