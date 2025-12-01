His Fiancé Cheated On Him So He Broke Up With Her, But His Mom Wanted Them Back Together, So She Invited Her To Christmas Dinner

Breaking up is always difficult, especially when your family was also close with your partner, but sometimes it is necessary.

What would you do if your fiancé cheated on you, so you broke up, but you didn’t tell anyone she cheated, so they kept encouraging you to talk it out and get back together?

That is what happened to the man in this story, and his mom even invited his ex to Christmas dinner to force them to talk, so he broke out the bathroom window and went home.

AITA for jumping out of a bathroom window to avoid my mom’s attempt at forcing a reunion between me and my ex fiancé? Some backstory: I had been dating my ex-fiancé Sarah for four years.

Nope, cut her off completely.

We had been planning to get married in November 2020, but I found out at the start of this month that she cheated on me. She begged me to give her another chance, but I broke it off. The problem was that being cheated on is, in my mind, completely emasculating and humiliating.

This is pretty reasonable.

So, I never told anyone that was the reason we broke up. For obvious reasons, Sarah also didn’t tell people we broke up because she cheated. So, people have “blamed” me for the breakup, including my mom. They just see that I dumped her out of the blue.

She needs to give it up.

I’ve gone very strict no contact with Sarah after I discovered she was cheating on me. Sarah has been talking with my mom and has convinced her that if we could talk one more time, we would be able to reconcile. My mom has been applying hard core pressure on me to talk with Sarah, but I’ve explained that there’s no chance we will ever get back together.

Mom is really out of line.

So, tonight I go over to my mom’s place because she’s hosting family for Christmas Eve. I’m there for a bit talking with my aunts and uncles and cousins when the doorbell rings and I can see it’s Sarah. I ask what’s going on and my mom says she invited Sarah so we can work this out in the spirit of the holidays.

Honestly, he should just tell everyone she cheated. Embarrass her.

I’m mad now because the only way to explain my side of the story is to tell everyone I was cheated on. Complete humiliation in front of my whole family. So, as my mom goes to the front door, I go into the bathroom.

I can’t believe mom is doing this.

My mom starts knocking on the door saying that I need to come out and talk to my ex like an adult. I say screw it, kick out the window screen and get in my car and go home. My mom called a short while ago saying she’s cutting ties with me over my behavior (she’s really fixated on me jumping out of a window) and that Sarah will always be like a child to her.

His family sounds awful.

My sister called me after to ream me out for ruining Christmas. I broke down and told her that Sarah cheated on me which is why I dumped her and didn’t want to see her under any circumstances. She called me a big jerk who was lying to cover for myself. Am I really in the wrong? AITA?

No, not at all. It was none of his families business why they broke up, and for them to take her side is unacceptable.

He might need some therapy.

It would have been so satisfying.

100% agree. Not telling people is just protecting her.

He really should just tell everyone.

Yeah, there is no shame in this.

It’s time for some boundaries with mom.

