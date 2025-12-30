His Girlfriend Took Too Long On Shopping Trips, So He Cut Her Out Of Running Errands Entirely

Following the dawn of the internet, in-person shopping can be draining for many people.

How would you handle your partner being a much slower in-person shopper than you? One guy recently asked for validation on how he handled this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for not taking my girlfriend shopping with me because she likes to visit every store?

Whenever we go to the mall or even grocery shopping, even if we know what it is we need to buy and where we’ll buy it from, my girlfriend still wants to check out every store.

Like we’ll be supposed to buy a rug from the rug store and on the way will also go to Zara’s and Michael Kors and random other stores just because “let’s check it out”.

I put up a bit of resistance but she’ll always say it’ll just be a minute so I relent, but those minutes add up.

On Monday I was going to get shoes for myself.

We’d gone there previously, they didn’t have my size, and I got a text that it was in stock now.

My girlfriend was taking a nap.

If I’m being honest I knew she’d be down to go even if she was napping, but I also wanted to just get the shoes and come back so I went by myself.

Later when she asked why I didn’t just wake her up she knew I would’ve liked to come along and check it out, I said its because I wanted to get done with it ASAP.

She asked so what we could’ve gotten it done with quickly, I just casually said that she likes taking her time going to every store, and I kind of wanted to get this done with ASAP.

I should’ve probably stuck to the lie that I just didn’t want to wake her up, I regret it now.

She got offended and said she’s not incapable of planning, that it was rude.

I apologized in the moment, she accepted it but still said she felt infantilized.

I didn’t push it and we went past it.

I thought I’d ask whether I was TA for what I did?

Not everybody loves a shopping spree.

