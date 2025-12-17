His Mom Kept Insisting That He Take The Food She Bought For Him, So He Snapped At Her And Told Her To Stop Buying Things He Doesn’t Want

Many older parents want to offer food and treats to their adult children just because they want to show they care.

The man in this story’s mother, for example, constantly buys food and gifts he never asks for.

Despite politely declining her offers many times, she still insists on giving him random food.

One day, he wasn’t so nice when she kept insisting. Now, he’s wondering if he was too harsh.

Read the full story below.

AITA for yelling at my mother My mother has a chronic problem of buying things that are unnecessary for people. She thinks they may want them. She’s been this way my whole life. Just being motherly and nice, which I have no issue with.

This man asked his mom not to buy unnecessary stuff anymore.

A lot of the time, it’s food items, and those food items are usually junk food or dessert-type foods. I’ve asked her many times to not buy me things anymore unless I ask specifically for them because either I won’t eat them since I didn’t want them or I have too much stuff already and it goes to waste.

Once again, his mom bought some bread.

I was having dinner at her house yesterday, and she went to a local farm to get some display things for Halloween. She just had to pick up like three things of dessert-type breads. She didn’t even want them. She just bought them because “why not, someone will eat it.”

She told him to take them, but he politely refused.

So she tells me to take them. And I politely decline and say I don’t eat things like that anymore, or if I do, I just want a piece and can’t justify a whole loaf of it. But she keeps insisting. I stayed over and left for work in the morning, and she left them for me to take. I didn’t.

She got extremely offended.

I stopped there this evening to grab some things I left, and she bags them up and tries to give them to me. So I snapped, yelled at her, and told her I don’t want them and I won’t eat them and to stop giving them to me. And just like she always does, she gets extremely offended and gets mad about it. I told her absolutely not. You’re not allowed to get mad about me not wanting something when I didn’t want it in the first place.

Things heated up so quickly, and he was asked to get out of the house.

I’m constantly telling her no. I told her I’m tired of her getting upset and flipping out when I don’t want something. Then, she proceeds to tell me to back off and get out of her house and leave her alone. This is a chronic habit of hers to do this behavior. But I’ve never snapped at her about getting upset over me not wanting something. AITA, or is she overreacting?

He shouldn’t be forced to eat junk food he doesn’t want, but should he have just taken it anyway? Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Some people get offended easily when you don’t respect their wishes.

