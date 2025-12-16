His Wife Refused To Do Anything For Father’s Day, So He Shot Down Her Request To Celebrate Mother’s Day This Year

Well, isn’t this interesting…?

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page was a bit peeved at how his wife treated him on Father’s Day, so he decided to return the favor.

Check out what happened!

AITA for not letting my wife have Mother’s Day after she “canceled” Father’s Day? “I’ve been married to my wife for almost 7 years now and we have 2 children, one 6 and the other 4. I love her but she is a bit strange sometimes. She is very anti-corporation/government (you know the type. I will give her credit and say she’s very moderate with these views though and not crazy). One of her big beliefs though is with holidays.

She’s pretty intense about this.

She still celebrates holidays with the family (Christmas, Easter, etc) but likes to keep them minimalist and not embrace the “Money” side of things. We’re not monsters though. We still buy our kids stuff for Christmas and for their birthdays but we’ve tried to make them know this is now what these days should be about and that generosity, not materials, should be what we thing about. Last year in June my wife told me she doesn’t want to celebrate Father’s Day.

Hmmm…

Her reasoning was simple, she wanted our children to respect us every day and not make one day a special occasion for celebrating fathers or mothers. I was a little hesitant but I agreed and we took the day to try to teach them that. Well, now that Mother’s Day is coming around she’s changing her tune. All of the sudden she wants me and the kids to take her out for breakfast, buy her gifts, and do other things for her.

He won’t go along with it.

I obviously told her no, that we didn’t celebrate Father’s Day and this was her idea to begin with. All of the sudden she got super upset and is claiming I’m the ******* here. She’s now saying we should celebrate both days and that it’s unfair to her that we aren’t celebrating Mother’s Day. We fought about this last night and she’s still mad about it. Am I being unfair here?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

Two can play at that game!

