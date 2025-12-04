Homeowner Gets Reported To Police Over His Pollinator Patch, So He Teaches His Lawn-Obsessed Neighbor A Wet, Hilarious Lesson

Some neighbors treat their lawns like trophies, and will make your life miserable if you’re not the same way.

So, what would you do if your lawn-obsessed neighbor kept reporting your garden to the city, even though it was healthy and within the rules? Would you let the city officials handle the situation? Or would you find a way to make his precious grass pay the price?

In the following story, one homeowner finds himself in this scenario and uses water guns and weed killer to get his point across. Here’s what happened.

Revenge of the grass I got home the other day to a warning from my local Police Department for having high grass. It stated that I must cut the grass within 5 days or potentially face a fine. The “grass” they’re referring to is my two (3′ x 15′) pollinator patches that I intentionally let grow and I clearly maintain well within my property lines. My neighbor, let’s call him Richard, is one of those grumpy old men who is obsessed with his lawn. I’m talking, mows it in the winter, mows it twice a week in the summer, it’s the man’s entire personality.

I’ve lived across the street from him for years, and every year he makes snarky comments, and he’s even taken it upon himself to mow my grass for me if I go longer than a week. So Richard filed a complaint with the Police Department. I know this because I called the ordinance enforcement officer in charge to ask about a way to appeal this, and when I told him about the “grass” in question, he told me not to worry about it.

He admitted that my neighbor files a complaint every month about it. He’s coming out next week to take photos and see the property for himself. But I’m not too worried about it. He seemed just as annoyed as I did. Well, last night I did something I’m VERY proud of…it consisted of concentrated weed killer, a long-range water gun, and a moving vehicle. Best of luck to you and your lawn, Richard.

The neighbor deserved it! Next time, he’ll learn to obsess over his own yard and mind his business.

