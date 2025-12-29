Homeowner Gets Upset When Neighbor’s Friend Parks In Front Of His House, So The Neighbor Starts Parking His Car On The Street Instead

Imagine living next to a neighbor who has so many cars they have to park most of them on the street. Would you mind if they parked their cars in front of your house?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he doesn’t mind at all. But everything changes when the neighbor complains when someone else parks in front of his house.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Parking Pettiness This story starts a little over three years ago when a new neighbor moved across the street from me. He had 5 boys, the youngest being 15. At that time, only 4 lived at home. But then Covid happened and his oldest moved back in with him. As the year went on, his youngest also became 16. Each of these boys had a car as did their dad. That is 6 cars and they kept only one in their single drive way so they are always parking up and down the street. I frequently had two of them parking in front of my house but as I wasn’t using the area, I didn’t mind.

The neighbor was pretty possessive of the street parking in front of his house.

This continued for over two years until November of last year. I had a few people over. Just one of the people who came over parked in front of his house (apparently most of his family was out because the two spaces in front of my house were clear too). When he got home, he apparently started knocking on neighbor’s doors to find out who parked in front of his house. When he got to mine, he asked me to have my guest move their vehicle because he “needed” the spot in front of his house for his family and after all as he told me, “It is my spot as it is in front of my house.”

I will say that he wasn’t overly aggressive about it but he was insistent, so my guest did move his vehicle.

He decided to get petty.

This kind of ticked me off. So, since then, if I come home and they aren’t parked in front of my house, I will park there. I also park in the middle so it blocks both spots. Today, he finally saw me parking like that and asked why I wasn’t parking in my driveway. And I simply said “Well, it is my spot as it is in front of my house.” Unfortunately, he looked confused so I don’t even think he remember using that line on me 6 months back. Ah well, I’m still enjoying being petty.

All he’s doing to following the neighbor’s made up rules. That sounds perfectly petty to me. It’d just be better if the neighbor remembered using that line so he realized it was revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would keep parking there.

This would’ve been an even better comeback.

I’m pretty sure ambulances don’t have to worry about parking rules.

Another person is in a similar situation.

Street parking is not personal property.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.