Homeowner Received A Letter In The Mail From A Neighbor Demanding They Keep Their Curtains Closed, So They Decided To Leave Them Open Out Of Spite

Nothing prepares you for the moment a complete stranger decides your open curtains are a personal inconvenience to them.

So, what would you do if a stranger from several houses away mailed you a letter saying they could “see into your home” and wanted you to install curtains for their comfort?

Would you oblige? Or would you show them just how far you can take this?

In the following story, one new homeowner encounters this exact issue and decides to have fun with it.

Here’s the story.

Close your curtains so I don’t have a view into your home. We moved into a new build a few months ago. We just received a mailed letter from a house that is behind ours. Note that there is a wash and a road between us. I shall type it word for word. “Dear Neighbor, Congratulations on your new home! I live across the way from you in Sunflower. Although our homes are not very close to each other, I can see directly into your home from my living room and backyard. I can clearly see you as you walk around your kitchen and even when you get things from your refrigerator.

Then, she offered a suggestion.

While I am happy for new neighbors, I would prefer not to have a view into your home when I am in my living room and backyard. For your privacy, you may want to consider some blinds or curtains. I hope you enjoy your new home and neighborhood. Your neighbor, Carol.” So let me get this right, we have to close our curtains so you can have yours open? And you’ve been watching us in our house like a creep? Forget you, Carol. My curtains will be open, and I think some dancing in the kitchen is required.

Wow! Imagine doing that to someone!

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about nosy neighbors.

This person doesn’t think the letter was rude.

Here’s someone who looks in other houses for decor ideas.

This could work.

According to this reader, they were thankful when their neighbor pointed this out.

He’s acting a bit sensitive. Maybe she just wanted him to be aware that she was able to see.

