Homeowner Wants To Make Out Wills For Herself And Her Boyfriend, So The Other Will Inherit Their Property. But He Doesn’t Want The Extra Responsibility.

AITA for wanting to inherit our shared property? “BF (33) and I (30) have been together for 13 years, we met at an international summer camp. Once we returned to our respective countries we started a LDR and 2 years later BF moved to my country. 6 years ago we had enough money saved for a deposit and we bought a small 1 BR flat – nothing fancy nor new, but better to pay your own mortgage than someone else’s.

As a side note – BF and I come from completely opposite family-friends situation. In his country and society, very few people divorce, even if the marriage is very very bad. In mine (where we live), only about 40% of couples get married and half of those marriages are with people who have already been married once. Hence, we are not married and at this moment and do not plan to be. We have mixed finances – we save for common goals, but there is no shared account or cards, each has their own account and we both pay equally for expenses but the expenses are divided (he pays mortgage and car, I pay for everything else food and flat related). In the eyes of the law, we are nothing. We are not married and common law relationships only matter if you have documents related to it. Our flat is owned 50/50, BUT (important distinction) the mortgage is on MY NAME because he is a non-citizen and wouldn’t have been given a loan (even as a co-loaner with me).

Therefore – I have the 100% responsibility in the eyes of the law, while I only have 50% ownership. I have wanted to go and make wills for both of us that in the event of the unimaginable happening, he gets my 50% (would revert to my parents otherwise) and I get his 50%. I have seen SO MANY women kicked out of their homes because they only have joint ownership and lose their housing because they have to sell due to other familial obligations and I do not want that.

He flipped out. Doesn’t want to talk about “things that will most likely never happen”, doesn’t want to “curse the faith”, asks why do I think his parents (closest relative to inherit) would not give me the 50%. I do not because grief does things to people and I want the certainty – right now I don’t have it. He is sleeping over at a friend’s place, while I’ve been trying to make him see things from my perspective as well. He thinks I am very much wrong, I think he is far too idealistic about the world if he thinks bad things cannot happen to people like us. AITA for wanting security?”

