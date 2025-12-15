Homeowner Wants To Split Fire Insurance Payout Based On Actual Losses, But Her Boyfriend Demands An Equal Share And Calls Her Unfair

Nothing reveals someone’s true character like money, especially when it comes time to split it.

So, what would you do if your home burned down and your partner expected an equal share of the insurance payout, even though you owned the house, paid most of the bills, and spent months fighting to recover the claim? Would you just give him what he wants, or would you demand a fair division based on what each of you actually lost?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and wants her fair share. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for wanting to split a fire insurance payout proportionally instead just covering my boyfriend’s losses? My home of 35 years burned to the ground last year. I owned it, but my boyfriend had lived there with me for the last 10 years and paid a rent of less than ½ of the total of living expenses. He didn’t have renters’ insurance, though my policy allowed me to cover his belongings if I chose to—I didn’t even have to, and honestly, I know darn well he never would have bothered with his own if he’d been renting somewhere else. He’s lucky I just so happened to select that coverage years ago (without even realizing it covered a partner like him) to protect my own stuff.

She has spent a lot of time and money settling the situation.

For the past year and a half, I’ve been in absolute ****: itemizing every single lost item, meeting with adjusters, hiring lawyers, digging up ancient receipts, and scouring old photos for proof—all by myself. I’ve also spent tens of thousands of dollars in private adjusters’ and attorneys’ fees to get this far. The only “help” he offered was handing over access to his online shopping records, and that’s it. Finally, the insurance company agreed to pay up to the policy limits for contents. Sounds like a win, right? Except I was terribly underinsured to cover both of our belongings.

The payout was not what she expected.

The total loss is no small amount. To make matters worse, they haven’t even paid enough on the dwelling coverage to rebuild the house—I’m staring down massive out-of-pocket costs just to have a roof over my head again. He will not be contributing to the rebuilding expenses. I don’t think I should eat the entire shortfall alone. I proposed we split the payout fairly, based on the percentage of value for each of our things—I do want to lessen his loss, but not at the expense of my own financial security. For context, if my stuff was valued at $70k and his at $30k out of a $100k total, he’d get 30% of the payout, I’d get 70%, and we’d each absorb our proportional uncovered bit. It’s equitable, not punitive.

She tried to explain it again, but he refused to listen.

At first, I thought maybe I just wasn’t explaining it well enough, so I told him that if he just listened, he’d see how fair the proposal really was. But he refuses to even try to understand. He acts like I’m trying to screw him over, demands he “just gets paid for his stuff,” and shuts down any discussion. His attitude is starting to make me feel like I should give him less than equitable compensation and charge him for all the work I did settling the claim (hundreds of hours). Seeing this entitled side of him—unwilling to meet me even halfway after everything I’ve shouldered—has me seriously rethinking our entire relationship. AITA?

Yikes! This guy sounds like something else.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about his behavior.

This reader thinks she should dump him.

For this person, she needs to remember that it’s her policy.

According to this comment, he’s just seeing dollar signs.

Yet another reader who thinks he should get nothing.

She should do what she wants. Since he didn’t have renters’ insurance, he’s technically not entitled to a dime of her money.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.