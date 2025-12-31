Homeowner’s Bathroom Construction Project Is Creating Noise, So Neighbors Want Him To Stop Since Their Autistic Daughter Keeps Having Meltdowns

Construction projects can be really loud which can be really annoying for homeowners who are having work done, but it can also be annoying for the neighbors.

If you were working on a construction project on your house and your neighbor asked you to stop because the noise was bothering his autistic daughter, would you stop or would you keep working?

In this story, a couple is in this exact situation, and the husband and wife disagree about what they should do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For telling my neighbours that they need to help their daughter cope? I recently bought a semi detached house and its proving to be a lot more work than anticipated. We’re having to rip everything down to its bonework. My new neighbours are a bit elusive. I know theres at least a dad and a daughter and the daughter has additional needs. We’ve been working for three months and she has been having screaming fits every time we work with anything remotely noisy. There is also a son and I know there is at least a mum somewhere but I’ve never seen her.

The bathroom is a big problem.

Recently we’ve moved to the bathroom which seems to line up with their daughters bedroom. Now, the bathroom has been the worst room yet. Literally everything has to go – sink, bath, shower, toilet, windows – even the walls have to go. Its bad. We started four days ago. Immediately she started screaming, so loud we could hear her over the tools and through our ear protection.

The dad came over to complain/explain.

When we continued the next day her dad banged on our door. Explained that she’s autistic and we’re invading her space – apparently the vibrations through the wall shook something off a shelf and broke. I apologised and he seemed happy with that. Later that evening he cane back, clearly in from work, and started laying into me and my brother (the one helping me). Called us inconsiderate jerks, left again.

The dad wants them to stop their construction work.

Yesterday he was red in the face with rage, asking if we’re really that “heartless” to keep overwhelming her, . I did catch sight of his daughter and she did look distraught, so I apologised again, but explained that I have to do it. Today he came knocking, again, and demanded we move on from our drilling. He explained that his daughter hasn’t been able to recover from meltdowns, that its been a constant battle for days. He and she are both exhausted. I apologised, again, but told him it was his job as a father to help her cope and we should not have to hinder our work for a child we don’t even know.

His wife is taking the neighbors’ side.

He left, mad as all hell, and ever since my wife has been giving me the cold shoulder. We’re expecting and she’s calling me a jerk, saying we would expect the same decency when our baby arrives. I understand why the dad is annoyed, but I am on a time crunch and my brother and I are basically doing this solo (obviously excluding the hired help for things I’m not well versed in). We’re continuing on with our work but my wife still isn’t talking to me. She called me a jerk and I’ve been delegated to the couch. The neighbours also seemed pretty mad when we left. So, AITA? Am I the jerk here?

Maybe they could reach a compromise where they could do the loud work on the bathroom during certain hours of the day or certain days of the week where the autistic girl could maybe go somewhere else, or at least to another part of her house.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests a compromise.

Working after work and past a child’s bedtime really is unacceptable.

This person would be upset too.

Nobody thinks he should be doing this work so late at night.

He really should be more considerate of his neighbors.

