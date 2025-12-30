Homeowners Were Asked By Their City Council To Build A Trail Through Their Property, But They Declined. Now Online Critics Are Saying They’re Denying People Access To Important Family Plots.

This is a pretty big request, if you ask me…

AITA for not letting the city put a nature trail through my property? “We just bought a house this last March. It’s an older home and had been vacant for the last two years. It’s 5 bedroom and 10 acres, which includes a cemetery from the late 1700s and early 1800s inaccessible unless you go through our property.

Word has gotten around recently about it and it has become the talk of the town. Last week City council reached out to me about adding a nature trail through the cemetery that would loop around back to our state park.

After talking with my husband we decided against it for several different reasons. The biggest being we didn’t want people lingering around our property. But also we don’t trust others to respect the graves. My husband reached back out to them and politely declined. They called back a few times after to try and convince us otherwise.

Yesterday someone posted in my town’s Buy, Sell, Trade Facebook group saying we were denying them access to there family members grave. After doing research we found out that the person who posted the accusation was one of the council members sister in law. A little more digging we discovered that her great great aunt was buried there. We private messaged her and asked her to take the post down. She refused saying we were the bad guys in this situation. Since then my husband and I have been receiving nasty messages from members of our community. AITA for not letting a nature trail be built through my backyard?”

