Husband And Wife Constantly Do Favors For Wife’s Sister, But She Never Returns The Favors And Only Offers Criticism

AITA for wanting my wife to stop helping her sister constantly? I (M35) have been married 7 years (together 11) with my wife (F35). We have two kids (M4, F2). My wife’s sister Iana (32) has a daughter, Ciana (2), with her ex Iago. We are Ciana’s godparents. When Ciana was born, Iana asked my wife (then a stay-at-home mom) to watch her once a week for 3 months. It quickly expanded to 3 days weekly, with late pickups.

During that time, Iana vented about Iago-financial issues, constant job changes (he even worked briefly for me), disappearing for hours, and later I learned he used drugs. Eventually they divorced, and Iago left. Iana and Ciana moved in with my in-laws, who live next door to us.

Since then, my wife and I constantly end up caring for Ciana, often daily, while when we ask for help with our own kids, my in-laws or Iana refuse or complicate things. Examples: They drop Ciana at our place even when they’re home.

Other issues sting: 1 When we lived in a small apartment behind my in-laws’ house to save money, we had to fix all problems ourselves. Once Iana hinted she might move there, my father-in-law renovated it fully, making it nicer than when my family lived there. 2 We’re finally planning our dream Japan trip. My in-laws agreed to watch our kids, but my wife is anxious since they usually just leave them on TV. She suggested activities to help, but Iana dismissed her with “you’re going because you want to” and keeps making negative comments. 3 Recently, we borrowed my in-laws’ car and planned to pick up our kids first, then Ciana. Iana complained about the timing and my father-in-law sided with her. I got so frustrated I returned the car and decided not to handle Ciana’s school runs anymore.

Now my wife and I argue. I want her to stop solving all her sister’s problems. For example, Iana missed a school paperwork deadline and instead of letting her handle it, my wife went to the school herself and is even going back with Iana to fix it. I feel Iana is 32 and refuses to take responsibility, leaning on my wife for everything.

What frustrates me most is that when my wife had issues with my mom, I set firm limits as she asked. Now that I ask her to set boundaries with her family, she struggles. She has tried, but they push until she gives in.

With our trip coming, I feel trapped-we need their help, but it feels one-sided. I feel we’ve always helped Iana, yet she doesn’t recognize it and behaves like it’s our obligation. Meanwhile, when we need help, there’s little reciprocity. Am I a jerk for wanting my wife to stop constantly helping her sister and to set firmer boundaries with her family?

