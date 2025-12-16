Husband Is Annoyed That His Wife Eats All Of His Fries, So He Records Her Eating The Fries To Prove A Point

Do you mind sharing your food with your partner? If you ordered french fries, for example, would you be okay with your partner having a few of your fries? What if they ended up eating all of your fries?

Yes, this story is about french fries, sharing and marriage.

The husband is sick of his wife saying she’s going to eat a few of his fries when she actually ends up eating all of them. She doesn’t seem to be aware that she really eats them all, so he decided to prove it.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for videotaping my wife eating all my fries to make a point I don’t eat a lot of fast food, but I do indulge when we have long drives. My wife typically packs a lot of healthy snacks for herself (yogurts/quinoa salads in the cooler, protein bars, whatever). I like McD’s. She claims the food is “disgusting” but then invariably wants “a few” fries and ends up eating half of them or more, although she always denies eating so many and claims she just had a “few.”

They stopped at McDonald’s on a road trip.

On the trip in question a couple weeks ago, it’s she and I, and my 13 y.o. son “Nick.” Wife needs a bathroom so we pull off at an exit where there’s a McD’s. Son and I go to order food to go while she’s in the bathroom (I asked her if she wanted anything, as I always do, and she said, “No, but I will take a couple of your fries.”) My go-to order at McD’s is the $5 (although now it’s $6 at a lot of places) “value meal” which includes a McDouble, 4 McNuggets, a small fries and a drink. It’s plenty of food for me. It would still be plenty if my wife took “a few” or “a couple” fries. I like McD’s fries, but I always eat them last because while I don’t mind if the fries are not piping hot, I do like the other food best when it’s still warm.

He had his son help him with an “experiment.”

Anyway, on this day, I tell my son I want to do an experiment. I tell him after we get our food and get back to the car to take out all of his food, take my burger and give it to me, and take my McNuggets and hold them in the back seat, so that the only thing left in the bag is my fries. Now, admittedly, a small fries at McD’s isn’t that many, but it’s typically at least 20-30 fries. I tell him to put the bag with the fries on the console between my wife’s and my seat, and to set up his phone to take a video of the bag from the back seat which will record until I tell him to stop. I tell him that I am not going to put my hand in the bag at any time and I predict that his mom will eat all of my fries.

Here’s how it worked out…

Sure enough, we’re driving along… I eat my burger, make some small talk, see my wife’s hand go into the bag several times, I ask my son for my McNuggets, I eat those (FYI: I eat them sauce-free so no mess in the car!), chit-chat further, all the while smirking to myself as I see my wife’s hand go back into the bag some more. Finally she says, “OK, give me your garbage” and starts putting it in the McD’s bag. I say, “What are you doing?” And she says “Cleaning up.” I say, “I still need to eat my fries” And she says, “We ate them all, honey.”

He knew it was going to work out this way!

I’ll admit I overacted a bit here on purpose, incredulously announcing loudly, “What do you mean ‘we’ ate them all? I haven’t had any!” To be clear, I wasn’t mad — this was the result I expected anyway — but I tried to act mad while suppressing laughter. She said, “Don’t be silly, I only had a couple.” And I repeated that I had not had a single fry and that I had video evidence to prove it.

This part did not go the way he expected it to go.

She said, “What do you mean?” And I said that Nick had taken a video of the past 20 minutes or so and you will not see me take any fries from that bag, so if they’re all gone it’s because you ate them all. And she blew up at me — and him — in a way that I did not expect. Yelling about “videotaping without consent” (as if I had made a surreptitious intimate tape or something egregious like that), yelling at Nick for “going along with your father’s foolish pranks,” etc. I told her I just wanted her to understand that she eats more of my food than she realizes and this is why I would prefer to just get her a separate order of fries so that we can both enjoy our food without resentment.

He’s wondering if the video was a bad idea.

She never watched the video, although I think she now believes that she did in fact eat all the fries. However, she’s been ignoring me and, worse, treating our son badly (blowing up at him for little things that never have bothered her before) for the past two weeks, expecting an apology for videotaping her, I guess. I thought this was a harmless way to make my point. AITA?

He made a point, and it seems like she believes him. It’s too bad he got his son involved. It sounds like she tries to eat healthy foods and doesn’t want to admit to herself that she can eat all the fries. I doubt that she lets him order fries for her in the future, although, if he got a large size maybe there would be enough to share.

