Husband Thinks It’s Okay To Use The Same Bag In The Bathroom Trash Can Over And Over Again, But His Wife Wants To Use A New Bag

What do you do when the bathroom trash can is full? Do you take the bag out and dump the a bag in a bigger trash bin for trash pickup day, or do you empty the contents into a large trash bag and leave the small trash bag in the bathroom trash can be used again?

In this story, a husband and wife have completely different answers to this question, and they are really hoping some outside opinions can help them settle the debate.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to reuse a used bathroom trash bag when my husband says no gross stuff touches the bag itself? My husband and I have a small trashcan in our bathroom. My husband insists on reusing the same trash bag over and over… He’ll take the trash, dump it in the outside trashcan and reuse the bag. I think this is disgusting. The trash has been sitting in the bathroom… It’s all warm in there… It has garbage sitting in it…

He sees nothing wrong with reusing the bag.

He thinks it’s fine because none of the gooey nasty trash he says, touches the actual trash bag … and that somehow makes it OK to reuse the bag. He even had me inspect the clear trash bag to prove that nothing disgusting was touching the trash bag from the inside… I told him he was delusional.

It’s not like a trash bag costs very much.

I say it it’s literally only a few cents to replace the trash bag… And we’ve recently had to put our sick dogs wounded bandages in the trashcan. He says I’m being wasteful. He says that asking people on Reddit is stupid because it doesn’t matter what other people think.

She really wants to settle this debate.

I’m saying it matters because he’s absolutely insane and this is disgusting. I know this seems weird to even be posting something like this… I promise you it’s real and it’s an argument we just had. AITA for insisting that we use a new trash bag when we take out the trash instead of using the same one over and over?

Feuding over a trash bag may seem pretty ridiculous, but it sounds like both husband and wife have very strong feelings about it. Let’s see if Reddit can help them out.

