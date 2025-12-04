Interested In Trying Your Hand At Prospecting For Diamonds? Crater Of Diamonds State Park Is Perfect For You And You Can Keep What You Find.

If you are the type of person who likes trying something new, and you happen to be in southwest Arkansas, you may want to pay a visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park. This park has a lot of natural beauty, but what really sets it apart is the fact that you can find diamonds and other precious gemstones just sitting on the ground.

On top of that, if you do happen to find one, you can keep it!

While most of the diamonds found in this location have been small and not worth a lot, there have been some extraordinary ones as well. For example, back in 1990, the Strawn-Wagner Diamond was found here. This diamond is very well known in the precious stones community for being the most perfect diamond ever certified by the American Gem Society. It boasts a flawless 0/0/0 (ideal cut, D color, flawless), which is the best ranking a diamond can achieve.

In addition, before this place was a state park, the largest diamond ever found in the United States was discovered here. Back in 1924, the diamond that has now been dubbed the “Uncle Sam” was unearthed, and it was 40.23 carats!

According to the website of the state park, about two diamonds are found per day on average, which is pretty impressive. In addition, they say that people can find quartz, agate, jasper, garnet, amethyst, and other beautiful rocks and minerals.

So, why is this place such a hotspot for diamonds and other rare gems? Simple, about 100 million years ago there was a series of volcanic explosions that brought magma up from within the mantle of the Earth. During these eruptions, a lot of diamonds and other precious stones were pushed up toward the surface.

While this process pushed up a huge number of diamonds, it also made it so most of them are quite small and well-rounded.

Most people who visit this park aren’t expecting to find a diamond that will make them rich, but for many, finding any diamond, gemstone, or even just a pretty rock is still very exciting. For many, the fact that they found it themselves makes it all the more valuable.

Of course, some lucky people do find a diamond that has monetary value as well. Just this year, for example, Micherre Fox was visiting the state park and she found a 2.3-carat diamond. She is having it professionally mounted so that it can be a part of her engagement ring, giving the ring a very personal meaning. In a statement about the find, she said:

“There’s something symbolic. [You can] solve problems with money, but sometimes money runs out in a marriage. You need to be willing and able to solve those problems with hard work.”

This is a beautiful sentiment. It was also a beautiful diamond, valued at over $10,000 on the low end. And all it cost her was the price of admission to the state park.

I bet her future husband was thrilled!

