Introverted Woman Was Excited To Finally Have Company Over To Her Place, But When Her Guest Insisted On Taking Over The Kitchen, It Left Her Completely Confused

It’s not every day an introvert gets excited about having company.

So when one woman planned to host a dinner for a friend, she wanted the full hosting experience — a home cooked meal dripping with hospitality.

But when her guest tried to wrestle away all of the traditional hosting responsibilities, suddenly the whole gesture felt awkward.

WIBTA for declining a friend who insists on cooking me dinner at my house I very rarely have guests over. Not necessarily because I don’t want guests — I just don’t have that many friends. I’m mostly an introvert, and I also live alone.

Any time this friend and I try to make dinner plans at my house, she insists on cooking. Since I rarely ever have guests, I would truly enjoy preparing a meal for her.

I had responded to her by saying, “You are a guest, I would like to treat you as such!” Her response was that she would kick her feet up like she pays rent if that were the case, so she wants to cook for me.

I’m like… isn’t that what guests are supposed to do?? She is a very giving person, but I think this is coming off kind of strange to me because I’ve never had this sort of dynamic before. AITA?

