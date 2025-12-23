IT Worker Asked Two Admin Assistants Whether They Filed, And When They Admitted They Hadn’t, He Walked Out And Didn’t Fix Anything

Some people don’t take rules seriously until you stop saving them from themselves.

So, what would you do if you walked into a workspace to help the one person who actually followed procedure, and suddenly everyone else starts demanding your time without submitting a single request?

Do you help everyone? Or do you help the one who did things right and then leave?

In the following story, one IT employee finds himself in this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Ticket, please Today I went into our executive suite area to help a user with an issue that she had submitted a ticket on last week. When I arrived, she was sitting in the reception area waiting for me and chatting with two other admin assistants. The other two saw me and said, “Oh, we’re so glad you’re up here. We have a ton of things we need from you.”

She should not have been so arrogant.

I asked, “Are there tickets for them?” (already knowing there weren’t). One of them waved me off and said, “Oh, who actually does that?” I pointed at the original user and said, “She does, that’s why I’m up here helping her.” I finished my ticket and left without even asking what they needed. These are users who have been here for a couple of years and know better. It felt amazing.

Wow! That had to have felt really good.

