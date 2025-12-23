IT Worker Repeatedly Helped A User Fix Their Headset, But Then They Broke It For The Fourth Time And Things Got Tense

Nothing tests your patience like fixing the same “broken” device for someone who keeps breaking it the same way.

So, what would you do if a caller kept insisting their headset was “broken,” even though you’d already explained exactly why it kept failing?

Would you draw the line? Or would you walk them through it all again?

In the following story, one tech support worker finds himself in this situation and has no other choice but to help.

Here’s what happened.

Double dipping headset User: “My headset is broken. People on Teams can’t hear me.” Me: “Looks like you’ve paired it with Bluetooth and plugged in the receiver at the same time. It shows up as two headsets at once, which causes some issues. Let’s unpair it and leave the receiver in.” User: “Ah, I see! Thanks.”

They called again.

(Two weeks later)

User: “My headset is broken again. No one can hear me.” Me: “You’ve paired it with Bluetooth again. It’s showing up as two headsets.” User: “Oh, right. Also, it sometimes won’t turn on. Look, nothing happens when I push the button.” (Pushes the ANC button) Me: “That’s the button that turns ANC on and off. The ‘On’ button is on the other side.”

User: “Ah, I see. Thanks.”

This time, they made things even more complicated for themselves.

(Three weeks later) User: “My headset is broken again! This is getting very annoying!” Me: “Did you pair it with Bluetooth aga… Why are there four headsets on the list?”

User: “Oh, I got another headset that I use at home. It also doesn’t work.”

He didn’t know any simpler way to say it.

Me: “You’ve plugged both receivers in and paired both headsets. Look, unpair both headsets and don’t pair them again. Leave this receiver at home and this one at your desk. Only plug in one at a time.” User: “Ah, I see. Thanks.”

(Three weeks later) User: “My headset is broken again! This is ridiculous!” Me: (Prays for courage)

Wow! You’d think they would’ve learned after the second time.

