Italian Movie Producer Is Creating A New Movie That Is Directed By Artificial Intelligence Called “The Sweet Idleness” And You Can Watch The Teaser

Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino is reportedly working on a new film, which will be directed entirely by artificial intelligence.

Iervolino has worked on movies int he past including Ferrari in 2023, starring Adam Driver, and a 2017 drama called To the Bone, staring Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins.

According to the Deadline report, his new project will be titled, “The Sweet Idleness.”

The AI director involved in the project is being called “FellinAI” and it will be ‘supervised’ and ‘guided’ by Iervolino, though it is made clear that the AI is doing the actual directing.

The movie is reported to be about a future society where humans don’t have to work thanks to the advancement of AI and robotics. Some people in the society choose to keep working as a ritual to recall the past, but the rest of humanity is left to enjoy their lives in any way that they see fit.

There is a trailer for the movie available, and from what it shows, it looks like the entire movie may be generated by AI, with no real actors in it at all, though this is not confirmed.

Take a look!

Whether this is a real effort to make a quality movie or just a stunt to gain attention is also not entirely clear.

Not surprisingly, the reaction to this announcement has been mostly negative. Many people are generally against the idea of AI and robots taking over all the jobs, and this is just one big example of it.

Earlier this year, the first official ‘AI Actor’ hit the news. This actor, which was named Tilly Norwood, garnered a lot of attention. While the technology behind the digital actor is undeniably impressive, the reality of people being replaced by machines is not something most people want to accept.

As of now, there is no word on when this movie will be completed, or if it will ever make it into the theaters.

