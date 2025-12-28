‘It’s what AI automation looks like when it hits everyday life.’ – Sweetgreen Customer Shows How THeir Salad Was Made By A Robot At One Of The Restaurants

Call me crazy, but I’m not sure if I necessarily want robots making my food…

But the future is NOW, folks, and a TikTokker named Sam posted a video and showed viewers that his salad at a Sweetgreen restaurant was NOT assembled by a human.

The video shows a machine making the TikTokker’s salad.

The text overlay reads, “I just watched a machine make my entire Sweetgreen order.”

An employee grabbed the salad from the machine after it was completed.

The video’s caption reads, “This isn’t just about salad. It’s what AI automation looks like when it hits everyday life.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Our reality is now a real-life version of The Jetsons.

