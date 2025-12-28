December 28, 2025 at 6:55 am

‘It’s what AI automation looks like when it hits everyday life.’ – Sweetgreen Customer Shows How THeir Salad Was Made By A Robot At One Of The Restaurants

by Matthew Gilligan

machine at a restaurant

TikTok/@samjshih

Call me crazy, but I’m not sure if I necessarily want robots making my food…

But the future is NOW, folks, and a TikTokker named Sam posted a video and showed viewers that his salad at a Sweetgreen restaurant was NOT assembled by a human.

salad machine in restaurant

TikTok/@samjshih

The video shows a machine making the TikTokker’s salad.

The text overlay reads, “I just watched a machine make my entire Sweetgreen order.”

machine making a salad

TikTok/@samjshih

An employee grabbed the salad from the machine after it was completed.

The video’s caption reads, “This isn’t just about salad. It’s what AI automation looks like when it hits everyday life.”

man working in a restaurant

TikTok/@samjshih

Check out the video.

@samjshih

This isn’t just about salad. It’s what AI automation looks like when it hits everyday life. tags: #ai #automation #future #tech #fyp

♬ Illegal – PinkPantheress

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.12.56 AM It’s what AI automation looks like when it hits everyday life. Sweetgreen Customer Shows How THeir Salad Was Made By A Robot At One Of The Restaurants

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.13.33 AM It’s what AI automation looks like when it hits everyday life. Sweetgreen Customer Shows How THeir Salad Was Made By A Robot At One Of The Restaurants

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.13.56 AM It’s what AI automation looks like when it hits everyday life. Sweetgreen Customer Shows How THeir Salad Was Made By A Robot At One Of The Restaurants

Our reality is now a real-life version of The Jetsons.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter