Job Candidate Tried To Play By The Company’s Unreasonable Rules To Land The Gig, But Their Hypocrisy Made The Candidate See Their True Colors

Nothing reveals the unfair power balance in the corporate world quite as much as job hunting.

One applicant quickly realized how one-sided expectations truly were when the company they were interviewing with demanded to know about their other prospects.

And ultimately, the company already had their mind made up.

Keep reading for the full story.

You’re not allowed to even think of other companies. They want 100% loyalty from you before you start working. Had an interview a couple days ago. For a local manufacturing place.

There was one question in particular that stuck out.

One of the questions during the initial screening call was, “Are you applying anywhere else or have offers from other companies?” Of course I said no. Got a “Thank you, we’ll do a 2nd interview next week.”

This candidate couldn’t help but balk at the company’s audacity.

But dang. Not only do they want your life when you start working for them, they want you to prove loyalty by not even thinking of anyone else before you start working for them.

In the end, it didn’t even seem to matter much.

To top it off, got an email today. The role has been filled already. So they don’t want me to consider another job, but they’re allowed to consider other applicants? Companies have lost their minds.

There’s nothing more frustrating than having loyalty demanded to you by a company that will never return the favor.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user worries this kind of behavior is becoming all too commonplace.

This user hypothesizes what companies might stand to gain by behaving this way.

If there’s one thing toxic companies thrive on, it’s candidate’s desperation.

There are many different ways companies evaluate their candidates, some more unfair than others.

If the company treats their candidates this poorly, then maybe missing out on the job is a blessing in disguise.

