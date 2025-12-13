Leaked Video Shows US Military Shooting A Powerful Missile At A UFO, Scoring A Direct Hit And The Ship Barely Moved

There are endless numbers of UFO claims out there, most of which can be dismissed as coming from crazy people who don’t know what they are talking about. Every once in a while, however, evidence comes out that can’t simply be ignored.

Recently, someone anonymously leaked a video that showed the US military hitting an unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) with a Hellfire missile, and the UAP was barely affected.

The term UAP is the military’s term for UFOs.

The leak was sent to Missouri Republican and member of the House of Representatives’ UAP Caucus, Eric Burlison. He then posted the video on X, which you can see below:

Below is the video I revealed in our @GOPoversight UAP hearing today, made available to the public for the first time. October 30th, 2024: MQ-9 Reaper allegedly tracking orb off coast of Yemen. Greenlight given to engage, missile appears to be ineffective against the target.… pic.twitter.com/jxJwl0e00S — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) September 9, 2025

The video was recorded off the coast of Yemen in October of 2024. This was in the timeframe where the US Military was conducting strikes against Houthi rebels. It shows an Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone tracking the object over the water, and then a second drone fires the precision Hellfire missile at the UAP.

Moments later, there was an explosion, and the UFO was pushed off its trajectory, but then almost immediately corrected its course and continued moving.

This should not be possible. The Hellfire missile packs a powerful punch that is capable of destroying even highly fortified tanks. When ABC News requested a comment from the Department of Defense, they got nothing helpful in return:

“I have nothing for you.”

George Knapp is a UAP Journalist, and in the same ABC report, said the following about the event, which he really could not explain:

“That’s the Hellfire missile smacking into that UFO and just (bouncing) right off. And it kept going.”

To say this is shocking would be an understatement. There is no human system on Earth (known to the public at least) that could survive a Hellfire strike like this and keep flying, and certainly not do it with little to no apparent damage.

Whether this video is evidence of an incredible human advancement, alien technology, or something else entirely, it is a major threat that is not currently understood.

