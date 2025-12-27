Dog Lover Adopts A Pooch From A Family Who Claims They Don’t Have Enough Time To Care For A Pet, But Now The Family Wants Their Dog Back

A lot of people adopted pets during 2020 when everything was closed many people ended up working remotely. But what happens to those pets when home time ends and everyone returns to work?

Sometimes, they realize they don’t have time to care for the pets now that their lives are busier.

In this story, one family adopts a dog from a family who adopted their dog during 202o when they were home a lot, but now, they’re not home very much at all.

The problem is, the family has changed their mind, and they want their dog back.

What should the new owners do?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for keeping the dog we just adopted We lost our family dog a little over a year and a half ago and had decided we weren’t going to get another one until our second kid was old enough to handle a dog romping around. We lost our first pup young, suddenly and he was our sons confidant since he was really delayed in his speech so they had a really cool bond that really rocked my son when he was gone.

It was time to find another dog.

I had been poking around adoption sites for a few months just waiting to see if a dog found us. Last week we saw in a picture a dog that looked exactly like our old dog from far away. I messaged them asking if we could meet, we met that weekend at a park and my son just melted into this dog. He’s way bigger and way more energetic than we thought wed want but he just felt like the dog we had been waiting for.

The former dog owners explained why they could no longer care for their dog.

So I messaged them and they came and dropped him off. They had said when they got him it was COVID and they worked remote but now they’re full time and have school so sometimes they dont see him till 9pm. They were really, truly heartbroken, totally understandable we gave them as much time as they needed and they then were gone. The only thing they told us was to give him a few weeks or months to settle in and to give him some grace.

The dog made himself right at home.

He took to our son like he had lived here all his life, they play for hours in the snow and come inside sit in the dogs bed and watch TV. They sleep together, I could go on and on but just painting the idea of the relationship they have not even to mention his relationship with me and my wife have been trying to establish but that’s less of the point. So its been a little over a week and now they have emailed us they miss the dog and want him back. They found a way to get him taken care of while theyre out of the house.

He’s not sure what to do.

I know we don’t HAVE to give him back he’s legally ours but am I a jerk for saying no? There’s just no way I can make that decision and rip him out of my sons life after hearing him say “I just can’t believe we found the perfect doggie for us” to himself. Am I thinking to selfishly about how it affects just our son? I know she’ll now forever feel like we’ve stolen her dog from her. Am I a jerk for saying no?

This is a really sad situation. The former dog owners should’ve found other options before letting someone else adopt their dog. It’s too late now, but I still feel for the family. Someone will be sad no matter what.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion of what to tell the dog’s previous owners.

This is a good suggestion.

This is a very good point.

Everybody thinks he should keep the dog.

It’s their dog now!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.