Man Attends His Cousin’s Funeral Without Crying, And His Mother Accuses Him Of Not Caring, Even Though He’s Still In Shock And Struggling To Process The Loss

Grief doesn’t always look the same. Some people cry nonstop, while others don’t cry at all.

So, what would you do if you attended a loved one’s funeral and didn’t cry, only to have your own mother question whether you even cared? Would you snap at her for being insensitive? Or would you not even know what to say?

In the following story, one young man deals with this exact situation and is having trouble processing it all. Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for not crying at a funeral? One of my closest cousins sadly took his own life. We grew up pretty much together (brother from another mother). Without getting into too much detail, at his funeral, my mom was kinda upset at me that I didn’t even look remotely sad or have a single tear in my eye while everyone else was bawling.

He has a different way of showing sadness.

And she made me feel kinda bad about it, like I didn’t love him or something. I’m really sad, like he was essentially my brother, but ig I am in a state of shock where I can’t process it? AITA?

Yikes. It’s easy to see both sides of this, but his mom should probably approach this differently.

He did nothing wrong here. Just because you don’t cry doesn’t mean you don’t love someone who’s passed on. Sheesh.

