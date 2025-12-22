Homeowner Bought An Expensive Grill And Put It In His Backyard, But His Neighbor Tried To Claim It As Community Property

Neighbors should respect property boundaries and personal belongings.

This man bought a new grill and placed it in his backyard.

One of his neighbors walked into his yard and tried to take the grill.

He stopped the neighbor from claiming it, and now he’s being called “selfish.”

My neighbor said my grill belongs to the community I bought a new grill a few weeks ago. It was a nice one, and it cost me a chunk. I set it up in my backyard and have been using it maybe three times tops.

This man saw his neighbor taking the grill out of his property.

Today, my neighbor from two houses down just walks into my yard and starts wheeling it toward the sidewalk. I come out and ask, “What are you doing?” He goes, “Oh, I figured it was for the community. Everyone shares stuff like this around here.”

His neighbor justified that since it was outside, everybody could use it.

I was stunned. I told him no, it’s mine, I paid for it. He looked genuinely confused and said: “Well you left it outside, how were we supposed to know it wasn’t for everyone?” Mind you, it’s on my property, behind my fence.

He decided to lock the grill in his shed.

I ended up locking it in the shed. But now he’s telling other neighbors that I’m selfish and not “community-minded.” I’m all for being neighborly, but I don’t think that means people can just claim my stuff. Am I missing something here? Is this some weird unwritten suburban rule? Because, now, a couple other neighbors are being weird with me, too.

Just because it’s outside doesn’t mean it’s public property.

