Brother Couldn’t Help His Sister With Her Car Troubles, So His Mom Guilt-Tripped Him By Saying They Couldn’t Count On Him In Case Of Emergencies

Some families have too many expectations of each other.

This man was away for an event with his girlfriend’s family when his sister called to ask for his help with her car.

He refused and offered an alternative solution, so his sister and mom started guilt-tripping him.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for blowing up on my mom and sister One day, I was out with my girlfriend, who lives about an hour away. I usually only see her twice a week because of how our schedules work. Anyways, I was invited to a pow wow my girlfriend and her family were a part of. As I was there, I also decided, why not do a school project as a piece for my critique that was due in a few days. So I took my requested day off to spend time with my girlfriend, as well as have a productive time to do my class project. Well, in the middle of the pow wow, I got a call from my sister saying that my mom needed help pushing (my sister’s car) onto a U-Haul trailer to get it towed to a mechanic shop. I said I couldn’t, because I was an hour away and I had plans, but I did offer the fact that I have friends from a car club I am a part of that I could send to go help. My sister then proceeded to tell me that my mom wouldn’t feel safe because she doesn’t know these people. And if that was the case, I would have to pay for my sister’s tow to the mechanic shop. So I went ballistic, because how is it my fault when I offered help in a different way? I cussed my sister out and told her it wasn’t my responsibility to help her get her things situated, and it was called being an adult.

Here’ some more context.

For some backstory, my sister travels about 2 and a half hours every couple of times to visit my mom, but she doesn’t take care of her car, such as checking fluids, tire pressure, basically just proper maintenance. Well, this time she went over about 3,000 miles on her oil change, and lo and behold, her car threw a rod because she had no oil in the car, and she drives a Hyundai. When that happened, I went to help her the next day to diagnose her problem instead of her getting charged a diagnostic fee from a mechanic. And one time, my mom’s alternator stopped working, and I called out of my next work shift to go drive 2 and a half hours to fix the alternator on my mom’s SUV. The reason why I say all this is because after yelling at my sister, my mom tried to guilt-trip me and said, “I know who not to call in case of an emergency.” Like bro!? What!? I’ve helped them countless times, but it seems that if I can’t do it one time, it’s like I never helped them out at all. So am I the jerk?

