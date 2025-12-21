Man Fought For His Lake Easement For Years, But His Neighbor Kept Appealing Even Though They Spend A Fortune On Court Cases

Property disputes can turn incredibly bitter over time.

This man lost access to his own lake easement.

His neighbor tore out his stairs and built a wall blocking the path.

He sued them, and they lost, but they appealed.

Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

Entitled neighbor rips out stairs to my easement and build a wall blocking use I own a home with an easement that goes down to a lake. Four years ago, my neighbor decided that I was no longer privy to the use of my easement. They tore out my stairs and built a wall blocking my use. My home has a deeded walkway easement that is both on my deed and purchasing agreement. The easement is also on my neighbor’s purchasing agreement and land survey.

This man sued his neighbors, and they lost.

With this said, I had to sue my neighbors. They were sure to drag this out by not responding, asking for extensions, and switching attorneys. Three months ago, I won my case in summary judgment. They then filed a motion of error stating that the judge made a mistake. They lost again and were ordered to return my stairs and remove their wall.

The neighbors filed an appeal.

Well now, they filed an appeal. They are trying to bankrupt me. Their ego won’t accept that they were entirely wrong the entire time. Mind you they have their own lakefront frontage. They are fighting me for my 10 feet.

He can’t understand why his neighbors are wasting their money on nothing.

The mindset of these people is not within my understanding. How could they not want to use their money towards something else. I’m still baffled how this ever got this far.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Here’s a short but valid point.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

This person is curious.

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

Some people will spend a fortune just to avoid admitting they were wrong.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.