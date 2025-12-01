Man Heard His Car Being Stolen During The Night, So He Alerted His Roommates And They Confronted The Thieves In Their Underwear

Quick thinking and teamwork can stop trouble before it escalates.

I “stole” a car from a car thief I woke up one night to the sound of my 95 Honda Civic trying to start. It wouldn’t start because the thief hadn’t found the kill switch. There’s a lot of car theft in my city. Those old Hondas are easy targets, so I’m glad I had that installed.

I ran outside in my underwear. I shouted from the porch as deep and loud as I could: “Hey! What the hell are you doing?” Then, two people ran out of the car and down the street. The shouting woke up my roommates and they came downstairs to see what was up. We peeked around. The thieves had run off.

A few minutes later, I heard the engine trying to start again. So I shouted for my roommates to come back. We all ran outside in our underwear and pajamas. One guy had a skateboard. Another grabbed a bat.

We were all standing on the porch. We were not trying to get physical. We were just shouting at them. The one thief yelled back from another Honda parked just a few feet away from mine. He insisted it was his car and that they were just trying to get away.

I don’t know what came over me. I shouted back, “No, that’s my car now! That’s mine!” They just said, “Uhh, okay man,” and ran off. I couldn’t believe that worked. I think it only worked because my three roommates were outside in their underwear with a skateboard and a bat.

I called the police right away and stayed outside watching for them. They didn’t come back. The police checked their car and found that it was stolen, of course. The owner got his car back. I’m so glad I had that kill switch. It could have been so much worse.

