Tech Support Employee Helped An End User Whose App “Wouldn’t Open,” But He Soon Learned That The User Skipped The One Step That Was Literally Marked In Bright Red

Clear instructions only work when people actually read them.

This man was assisting an end user whose softphone app wouldn’t open.

He later found out that the user had ignored the first and most important step.

Wonder why it’s not working Years ago, I was working in a large IT service desk and was in a voice account. While I was there, I noticed that many end users skipped steps in instructions. I am not sure if this is a generation thing. But the amount of people skipping steps was quite large.

This man received a call from a user complaining that his app wasn’t opening.

I had this one call where a user said his softphone app was not working. He said it was not able to open. I remoted into the computer and tried reinstalling the app. It still was not opening.

He checked that document carefully.

After reinstalling, the user said he had been given instructions on how to install the application. I asked him to show me the document with the steps. I read and checked the steps in the document. I found the reason why it was not working. I asked the user if he had done the first part of the document.

Turns out, the user skipped the most important step.

He said no, like there was nothing wrong with skipping it. In the Word document, in large bright red lettering, it said: “DO NOT SKIP THIS PART. THIS IS REQUIRED FOR THE APPLICATION.” I then proceeded to clean uninstall the app. I did the steps in the document exactly. The app was then able to open. It connected to the softphone successfully.

Some people couldn’t follow a simple step-by-step instruction.

