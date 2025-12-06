Man Marries A Woman Who Has Two Daughters, And He Made The Mistake Of Assuming His Stepdaughters Would Love Having Half Siblings

Imagine watching your brother make a big mistake by marrying a divorced woman with stepdaughters who hate him. Would you be a listening ear when he eventually faces the consequences of his actions, or would you remind him that the red flags were there all along?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is not about to listen to her brother complain about the problem he helped create.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my brother to stop crying to me because he ignored the red flags and my warnings and start figuring out what’s best for his kids? My brother met his wife 6.5 years ago. She was semi-recently divorced with two daughters (8 and 6 at the time). She was honest about the fact she wanted more kids and it was the reason behind her divorce. It was also clear while my brother was dating her that her daughters knew the reason and resented her and him for it. He told me she wanted a large family of six or more kids. I told him that there were a lot of red flags and what about the daughters she already had. I asked him if he thought they’d accept half siblings born when to them when it was clear they see the situation as they weren’t good enough or just plain enough for their mom and she blew up the family to have more kids.

He told me kids come around in time and if they had kids quickly the age gap would be small enough for a good relationship to form. I told him he should really consider whether this was the makings of a happy family or of a fractured one. He told me I was being overly negative. Right now my brother has a 5 year old, a 4 year old and a 2 year old with his wife. And her daughters do not claim any of them as siblings.

The best they can offer is completely ignoring their half siblings but that doesn’t happen as much as them getting mad at their younger half siblings. It’s clear they resent them for being born. They hate my brother and speak to him like he’s trash they found on the bottom of their shoes. Their relationship with their mom seems to be more fights than anything else. I had a front row seat to several fights between them and have heard the comments the girls make about the younger kids.

Now my brother has tried crying to me about it because his oldest is sad that the girls ignore her. She doesn’t understand and she wants to sit with her older sisters and watch TV with them or play dolls but either they ignore her or they yell at her and tell her she’s not their sister. The three kids have witnessed fights between their mom and older sisters. They’ve heard their older sisters say incredibly angry and hurtful things and the oldest is able to repeat stuff more. It upsets my brother.

He “doesn’t understand” how the girls can reject the kids so easily and how they truly don’t seem to have any sibling or familial affection for them. He told me he hates it, it makes him depressed and he’s not sure what’s going to happen and he feels this and that. His focus was on him and I wasn’t here for it. I told him to stop crying to me when I was the person who warned him about this, who pointed out the red flags and he ignored it. I told him instead he needs to get his stuff together and figure out what’s best for his kids and how he can do the best by his kids now that he has helped to create this problem. AITA?

Her brother clearly didn’t understand the consequences of his actions, but now he’s stuck with kids who hate each other. What advice does Reddit have to offer?

