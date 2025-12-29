Customer Forgot Ketchup At A Food Truck, So He Reached For It At Another One. But The Owner Called Him Out For Taking Advantage.

It’s funny how such a small mistake can feel so big when someone calls you out for it.

So, what would you do if you walked up to a random food truck for ketchup without thinking, only to have the owner act like you committed some kind of crime?

Would you fail to see anything wrong with what you did? Or would you want to know what other people think about it?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this predicament and is looking for advice.

Here’s his story.

AITA: Grabbed ketchup from a random food truck I got a hot dog from a food truck and forgot to grab any ketchup. By the time I had realized, I was already a ways away from the original truck. There was a different food truck around with a large ketchup dispenser.

The truck owner was visibly upset.

I absent-mindedly tried to grab ketchup from this truck (the dispenser was empty, karma perhaps). The food truck owner was a little mad. I understand what I did was rude, but I was wondering how big a faux pas this was? AITA?

Yikes! This one seems pretty obvious.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about what he did.

This would be the equivalent.

According to this comment, it’s stealing.

This person offers some good thoughts.

As this person explains, it’s the principle.

He should’ve asked first.

If he’d done that, the guy might’ve helped him.

