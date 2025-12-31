Homeowner Sees A Blind Cat Wandering Around In His Yard, So He Brings Him Inside. But He Considers Keeping It When The Cat’s Owners Wants Him To Release It Back Outside.

If you saw a blind cat in your yard, what would you do? Would you leave it alone and hope it goes home, or would you try to pick up the cat and bring it inside?

In this story, one man is in this situation and brings the cat inside. The vet was able to contact the owner, but that only made the situation more complicated.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I took someone’s cat Basically this morning I found a cat in my back yard, I wasn’t going to do anything about it since it’s not the first time a see kitties walking around my neighborhood. That was until I noticed the cat was blind. As soon as I noticed this I ran out to go grab it fearing for its safety. After running around barefoot in the snow for a little while and watching the poor thing bump into everything in its path I finally got ahold of it.

He brought the cat inside.

It felt very skinny and was a bit skittish, hissing at me a few times, however it did not struggle or try to bite, claw, nothing. I got it inside and unfortunately had to leave for work so I left it with my brother and took note of the number on its caller. The collar was an anti rabies tag you get after getting the shot and did not have the owners information or anything like that however I was able to get in contact with a vet who said they’d try getting a hold of the owner for me. She finally called me and let me know she had talked to one of the owners….

He doesn’t want to do what the owner asked him to do.

When I heard what she said next my heart dropped. The owner wanted me to just put the cat back outside. I couldn’t believe it and the vet heard my hesitation but unfortunately she couldn’t do anything more so we hung up. I just don’t know what to do from here, I mean it’s pretty obvious you don’t let you blind old cat roam around especially in winter but the owner said it knew it’s was around and would get home.

He can’t bring himself to put the cat back outside.

But what if it doesn’t? What if it gets hit or whatever else can happen to normal SEEING cats in the wild. I myself don’t agree with any cats going outside and I just can’t let that poor thing out my heart can’t take it but it has a family and I don’t want to steal someone’s beloved cat.. My friends and family are split some say I should just keep it and others say it’s cruel to deroot a cat from what they know if I take it home with me. The guilt is crushing me and I’d really like some help so Reddit…. Would I be a jerk?

That’s a tough situation. The choice is to steal a cat or to cross your fingers and hope it goes home.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests a simple lie.

Another person wouldn’t consider keeping the cat “stealing.”

Here’s another story about stealing a cat.

Everyone thinks he should keep the cat.

Bad pet owners don’t deserve to get their pets back.

