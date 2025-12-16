Man Traveled With His Elderly Brother But An Entitled Passenger “Stole” His Seat, So He Politely Called The Attention Of The Flight Attendant To Resolve It

Some airplane passengers would do everything to get someone else’s seat.

This man was flying with his 80-year-old brother in a wheelchair.

So he made sure to book the aisle seats across from each other for easy access.

But an entitled passenger took his seat and refused to listen, which felt like a scheme to him.

A new (to me) way for a squatter to grab my aisle seat. I’ve been flying for decades, but this one was new to me. I was traveling with my 80-year-old brother. He needs wheelchairs and a bit of looking after during a flight. So I made sure that, in addition to the wheelchairs, I booked two aisle seats, directly across from each other.

This man argued with another passenger who was sitting in his booked aisle seat.

The flight was completely full. I boarded the flight, and found a man in my aisle seat. He tried to claim that seat AX was the aisle seat, and so mine was the window. I’ve been flying on AA for decades, and on a plane with 3×3 seating, C & D are the aisles and A & F are windows. I attempted to explain this nicely to him.

He asked the flight attendant to explain the seating arrangement to the passenger.

He insisted that I was wrong and he was right. I didn’t argue with him any further. I simply asked the flight attendant to explain the seating letter system to him. She did, and he then tried to argue with her that the airline booked him with the wrong seat. He finally took his window seat, while grumbling about it.

He finally got his original seat.

I finally got my assigned aisle seat. I’ll give the guy an A for originality. But the only way to deal with these entitled folks is to be polite but firm. Involve the flight attendant if you can’t make any headway.

Entitled passengers should always be put in their place.

