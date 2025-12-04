Man Was Eating Empanadas At An Event And Noticed That The Olives Still Had Pits, So He Complained To The Cook Who Got Offended By His Remark

Food safety is important when preparing and serving food to people.

This man was given some empanadas at an event.

He noticed that the empanada had olives with pits in them.

So he later confronted the cook and told him about the issue.

Check out the full story and find out what happened.

AITA for telling someone they messed up food by putting olives with pits in them? A dude I know made empanadas for an event. I was eventually handed some. I didn’t know who made them. And no one told me the olives still had pits in them.

This man called out the guy for putting olives with pits in them in the empanadas he made.

Luckily, I was chewing very slowly. So my teeth didn’t get hurt or anything. However, a few days later, the guy who made them told me they were his doing. So I called him out for putting olives with pits in them.

The guy got offended.

He got really offended and said he told people about the olives. And that the person who handed me the empanadas should have warned me. I feel like it’s pretty common sense not to use olives with pits in them. Unless you’re eating olives on their own as a snack. Thoughts?

Let’s read other people’s responses to this story.

This person gives their long and honest opinion.

Yes, exactly. Short but simple.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, here’s a somewhat similar experience.

Some people can’t take honest feedback.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.