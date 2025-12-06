Man Was Living In Another Country For 8 Months, But Since His Neighbor Still Kept Reporting Him For Being Noisy, He Decided To Sell His House

Being bothered by noisy neighbors is the worst… But being the noisy neighbor might not be all fun and games as you’d think, either.

I was the noisy neighbour Many years ago I lived in a semi-detached house in northern Scotland just outside of Aberdeen. And my neighbour put in numerous complaints that I had been making a lot of noise. And I will admit I had been making a lot of noise as I was doing my job of running a ship engine which is a REALLY noisy thing. In singapore. 8000 miles away. This job meant I spent about 8 months of the year abroad sailing around the world on merchant ships and my house sat empty.

This appeared to have little to no effect on the noise complaints that were submitted to the local council. This one of the signs that my neighbour was a super Karen. She was a nut job. She had even called the police because the children across the road where playing football in their own garden. She hated children and hated any noise they made. Then life took one of those hard turns which resulted in me putting the house on the market.

In Scotland you put your house into a silent auction with sealed bids where it normally goes to the highest bidder. The keyword being normally. There was 3 bids submitted to me for the house all of which where in the same range. The lowest bid came from a lovely single mum. Who had 3 children, 2 of which had ADHD, and she was also planning to do a loft conversion which would create a lot of noise and disturbance to the neighbour. Yes, I sold the house to her despite it costing me a few thousand pounds.

