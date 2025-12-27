Software Company Employee Was Used To Receiving Angry Calls, But One 75-Year-Old Lady With Lots Of Questions Made His Day

Helping others isn’t always easy, especially when it comes to IT customer service; people can get confused and angry really fast.

But in today’s story, a man shares how an older woman who isn’t good with computers actually made his day better.

The best 75 year old user ever. I work for a small software company doing IT and customer service work supporting the users of our order-writing software. We brought on a new company 6 months or so ago, and along with it, came a sales rep we’ll call Virginia. Virginia is 75 years old, “not good with computers”, but has the best sense of humor and understanding I’ve ever had from a client. Every time she calls in she’s always got something to say, which usually ends in a “I hope you’ve got your Vallium nearby!”, and considers us all Wizards.

We recently updated our software, and sent an email out notifying users of this. She calls in yesterday, and we chat it up while I explain to her that yes, this was a real email, not spam, and that she should in fact update her program. She says “Ok, I’m going to try to be a big girl and update this myself, but stay by the phone!”

A few minutes go by, and the phone rings, sure enough, it’s her on the Caller ID, so I pick up without using the standard greeting, and say “Hey, Virginia!” She responds, “Darn, how did you recognize me with my hat and fake mustache on!?” I lost it for a bit. Having a long week full of incompetent, ignorant, or intentionally destructive users was washed away because this little old lady told the most Dad-like joke over the phone.

Humor can easily turn an inconvenient moment into your favorite part of the day.

