Tech Support Received A Call From A Customer Demanding Compensation For His Data Not Working For 20 Minutes, But The Amount He Received Was Less Than Expected

If you have ever worked in customer service, especially tech support, you know some people seem to enjoy inconveniencing the employees for no good reason.

In today’s story, a man shares how they dealt with a silly situation in an unusual way that at least granted them a few laughs.

Read the whole story.

“My data hasn’t been working for 20 minutes and I want compensation.” So I had a customer call me up in mobile tech support with the problem that his data wasn’t working for 20 minutes, pretty quickly I find out why. He had accidentally turned off his data on the phone menu (which happens a lot but usually the customer goes “oops silly me”). So this customer starts demanding that he wants compensation for his time without service and being very rude about it.

He decided to “scare him straight” a little.

After a couple of minutes, he’s not taking this as not something we did, but his mistake as an answer, so I get an idea, I tell him I’m going to go speak to my manager. I went up to my manager, explain what’s happening, he says the customer’s being ridiculous and I said: “Listen I have this idea for him, are you okay with this?” then explain my idea. “Are you kidding? Let me get on call listening before you go back, I wanna hear this.” I go back to the phone, he gave me the thumbs up that he was ready to listen and I proceed.

The mission went as expected.

“Right sir, I just had a word with my manager and I’ve managed to swing something for you, so let’s break this down, you pay us 39.99 a month for 3 services;” “calls, texts and data, so let’s divide your bill by 3 that give us 13.33,” “so let’s divide further by 30 days to gives 44 pence for your daily data, now you had your data turned off for 20 minutes but for the purpose of this I’ll round it up to an hour.” So we just need to divide that 44 pence by 24 hours, so that means you’re looking at compensation of 1.8 pence, so let’s just say 2.” I looked over at my manager during and he was covering his mouth laughing. Customer goes; “Are you having a ****** laugh?” “No sir, the math is there.” “…………Go on then, I’ll take it”.

Imagine if he said: “Hehe, actually, this was your own fault, we were just messing with you”.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Literally.

An idea.

Hehehe.

You gotta laugh about this stuff.

Exactly.

Imagine that.

Was it worth it?

No, it literally was not.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.