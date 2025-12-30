Man’s Parents Are Having Trouble Getting Their New Puppy To Eat Dog Food, But His Brother Thinks It’s Their Parents’ Own Fault

Imagine getting a new puppy, but the puppy won’t eat his dog food. Would you follow the vet’s directions, or would you do whatever you felt like doing because you felt bad for the puppy?

In this story, one family is in this exact situation, and the parents have taken the second approach while one brother thinks they needs to listen to the vet.

The situation came to a head when the other brother shared his opinion on the situation. Keep reading for all the drama.

AITA for giving my opinion on my families dog and being petty I 34m have been living abroad for nearly 10 years and visit family back home once a year. Parents call me daily to check on me. I have a brother (27m) who I am not close to. He is very resentful of the life I have where I travel the world and thinks I’m a loser because I’m different from him.

He doesn’t like animals.

We never grew up with pets and I am afraid of all animals as a result. Unexpectedly a few months ago my mum messages me to tell me they have a puppy. I was very suspicious because they were very clear about why we never had pets – too much of a responsibility but because my dad recently retired they thought it would be a good idea to keep him company.

He was pretty rude about the puppy situation.

I suspected that my brother just bought the puppy and dumped it on them but they assured me that he bought it for my father. I casually mentioned that I hope the puppy isn’t Ill treated like I was by them growing up which caused a lot of upset with my parents and I but we spoke through it over the phone after a few days and things were fine. My mum constantly complains to me about how it’s so hard to feed the dog. It stresses her out because the puppy looks sad and weak and refuses to eat the vet prescribed food.

It really has been hard for his parents to feed the puppy.

3 months later I came to visit. I saw how difficult it has been for my parents because the puppy is left in my dad’s care during the day. My mom comes home from work around 1pm and my brother at 7pm. Every day he shouts at them about feeding the dog outside of its eating time. the vet said that if the puppy doesn’t want to eat – take the food away and try again at the second feeding window. This is really hard to do because my parents are very empathetic and it’s really hard for us to eat our own food while the puppy cries so they keep trying to give the puppy the prescribed kebbels and eventually it does eat.

He defended his parents.

Today he insults them and says they are weak minded and must show strength of character and not feel sorry for it when it doesn’t want to eat. Eventually I snap and calmly tell him that our parents are under a lot of stress with the puppy and they are doing their best and he needs to stop shouting at them. He proceeds to swear me and tell me to get out of the house and that it’s not my business. I make sure my parents heard this before going to my room. AITAH for giving my opinion on the matter and for making sure that my parents heard the hurtful stuff he said to me?

His brother just wants to do what the vet told them to do, but he said it in a pretty rude way.

Considering he isn’t really involved in this situation, it might be best for him to stay out of it. I feel bad for the puppy though. I hope they can get it to eat.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

