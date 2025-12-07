Man’s Phone Company Gave Him The Same Number As Nintendo’s Game Support Number, So He Reverse Prank Called Everyone Until They Changed It

Sometimes you need to take an unusual route to make things right.

In today’s story, a man shares what he did to make the phone company update his number so it wasn’t the same as Nintendo’s Game Support number.

The phone company assigned Nintendo Game Support number as my home number Many years ago, I moved into a house in Redmond, Washington, home to Microsoft, and soon I discovered Nintendo of America. Both companies had offices a few blocks from my house. A few months before I moved in, Nintendo canceled their local number for game support hotline to an 800 number and gave up on the local number. This meant anyone across the US or Canada calling that number would not reach Nintendo. The phone company assigned the old number as my residential phone number.

As soon as the phone was plugged in, it started ringing off the hook with people calling to get support for a game at all hours of the day. I called the phone company, and initially, they refused to change the number. They told me the company policy was to charge a hefty fee to switch the number, and there was no guarantee it would not be an old business number.

I just moved in, so I didn’t have the cash. Instead of dealing with the endless calls, I decided to pick up the phone and get my petty revenge. First, I would demand a credit card from any caller. I told them to go into mommy’s purse and pull one out. Then I would have them read the number and name off the card. I never wrote the information down; I just wanted to see what would happen if I asked for it. Sometimes the parents would pick up the phone and start screaming at me.

So I started screaming back. I would thank them for the new TV, complain that the card was over the limit, and do anything I felt would entertain me. I said some things that were inappropriate 30 years ago, and they are even less appropriate today. I’m not proud of it, but I was young, frustrated, and thought if I was annoying enough, they would switch the number. Sure enough, one day I picked up the phone and it was the local phone company telling me good news, we will be updating your number at no cost.

I guess more than a few parents called Nintendo demanding I be fired for my behavior on the phone, and that’s when they realized I didn’t work there, and the mistake of letting the old phone number go. The new number had never been used previously, so no more 2 am calls, except from drunk-dialing friends.

