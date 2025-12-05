Man’s Sister Invited Herself Over For Thanksgiving, But When She Wanted To Add Seven More People To The Guest List, He Told Her To Go Ahead And Host

Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition all about food, family and thankfulness. Would you be okay with your extended family crashing your Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving Gatecrashing My sister (57) has never learned that you don’t invite others to a party she and husband were invited to. I usually tolerate it because most often it’s just her dog and one or both of her adult child and their SO’s and we’re all family. NP Sometimes I have to announce limitations because my wife has a big family and it’s so much work to host a lot of people. And it gets crazy. Sometimes it’s just nice to have a small affair. And I have to be explicit about that every time.

Today, I get this text [names redacted] : Sis(ter): Good morning, I would like to do Turkey day at your place this year. I’ll provide the food. Is that ok? Me: Absolutely! With [Wife’s] parents living here now we were already going to do that and of course you and [husband] are always welcome Coordinate with [my wife] on what to bring My Wife: My mom, [wife’s sister], and I will be working on the menu and will let you know soon. ❤️

Sis: Ok, I wanted to provide food for T-day because I want to invite [daughter] & [SO], [Step daughter] and [SO], [Other Step daughter] & [SO] with baby Me: Sorry, no That’s information you should have disclosed beforehand We cannot host that many people and it’s an unrealistic imposition to invite so many others to someone else’s house

And then who are they all inviting too? We can’t host 40 people. Freakin’ ridiculous You and [husband] are welcome. If you need to do Thanksgiving with all of his family then [Step Daughters] should host it. And then you can invite all of my family to their house

And I’ll bring along [wife’s] parents and her six siblings and their spouses and all their kids to [Step Daughter] And my friend G. and his family and his brothers and their families Im sure [Step Daughters] will appreciate all the love we bring Sis: That’s why I asked if I provide the food could I do T-day at your house. It’s fine if you prefer to do your own thing. I thought we could spend the holiday as a family. Sorry we have adult children who have significant others and their own children. We will figure out another venue. Have a nice day

It is pretty bizarre.

As families grow, eventually there are too many people to host everyone.

Another person knows what it’s like to have someone invite people to join them at invite-only events.

Unless you’re hosting, don’t invite anyone else.

